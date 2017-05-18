The City has published its 2016 annual report.

The report highlights local scenery, displays the city’s financial information and shows their progress on projects and key strategic initiatives.

It’s published on the city’s website and will be reviewed at the July 19th council meeting.

City Manager Deborah Sargent says this years report contains new information which might surprise residents.

“…the level of interest in activity we’re having in development services. We had 107 development applications in 2016 which was a 25% increase over 2015.” She adds that also in 2016 there was 231 new business licenses.

Sargent says the city’s pleased to see investment in the sector and work continues to see all developments are in line with the vision for the downtown core.