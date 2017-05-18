The city’s new tourism provider is turning to residents to see how they want to market Campbell River.

Destination Think has put out a public survey to help development Campbell Rivers tourism identity.

Economic Development Officer for the City, Rose Klukas says this has been an important part of Destination Thinks agenda for a while.

“One of the ways to solicit information from community stakeholders and citizens is to implement a survey, so Destination Think is asking some key questions to garner the DNA of the city of Campbell River.”

Once the opinions are gathered, Klukas notes the opinions will be filtered through and used in accordance with the city’s five-year tourism marketing plan.

You can complete the survey at: https://fs29.formsite.com/Dest/form3/index.html.