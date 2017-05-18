If you’re looking to register in recreational activities this summer, prepare for some changes.

The city of Campbell River’s rec facilities are transitioning to a new registration system starting on Monday, May 24. Recreation and Culture Manager Lynn Wark said the change needed to happen.

“The old system had gone obsolete as of November this year,” she says.

Wark expects some problems with the new system, but notes the city is prepared for them.

“The first 3 weeks is having some extra staffing available in our 2 buildings because one of the biggest challenges is getting all of the new information into the database.”

Wark points out many customers have already been inputted into the system and says it’s important clients update their information consistently.