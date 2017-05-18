School District 72’s Board of Education has passed its operating budget for the upcoming school year.

More than $65,000,000 has been allocated, an increase of over $4,000,000 from the prior school year.

Secretary Treasurer Kevin Patrick says they did have to pull some money from reserves in order to balance the budget.

“The draw on reserves covers about $139,000 of new additions, and about $115,000 in savings. The school district does also have a $730,000 operating deficit for general operations.”

Patrick also points out there are some special additions in this budget, including further investments in counselling, emergency preparedness, even a capital lease line.

“We have purchased a vehicle (a bus for Timberline Secondary School). Typically, we’ll purchase vehicles with grants. However, this grant doesn’t have a grant to purchase the whole thing.”