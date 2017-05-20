A fire has destroyed a family home in the north end of the city.

Campbell River Fire Chief Ian Baikie says crews arrived on scene Friday afternoon to find the home engulfed.

“Upon arrival, we found fire in the rear of the building, coming out of the windows. Crews made entry using hoselines, and using those hoselines, extinguished the fire.”

A family of eight has displaced.

Baikie says the family is insured, but damage to the property is extensive and it’s possible the house could be a write-off.