Ground Search and Rescue is reminding people to be careful if you’re venturing into the back country or heading out to area rivers this weekend.

Paul Berry says if you are heading out for the long weekend, make sure you file a trip plan so someone knows where you’re going and when to expect you back.

“The other thing to recognize in the back-country here is that cell-phone coverage does not work everywhere…so take a look at a map, know where you’re going…and take the essentials.”

Berry says those essentials include water, food, and extra clothing.

He also notes that area rivers will be running high and will also be much colder than we’d usually see this time of year, so it’s important you are extra careful if you’re heading out to the river this weekend.