School District 72 is receiving some funding to upgrade trades equipment in schools.

The district is getting over $180,000 from the province’s Youth Trades Capital Equipment Fund

Secretary Treasurer Kevin Patrick says an application was submitted, identifying the tools and costs of upgrading the equipment at schools.

“We’re going to go back to our schools and just talk of the original list of priorities and [see] which ones should be addressed or replaced over the next 3 years.”

The original application submitted request 39 items needing to be replaced at a cost of $634,000.

Patrick notes they will now review that original list and determine the priorities for equipment replacement.