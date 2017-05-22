Final count of ballots in the 2017 provincial election starts today.

Final count involves counting the estimated 176-thousand absentee ballots that were cast in this election.

Andrew Watson with Elections BC says the two electoral district recounts, one of which is Courtenay – Comox, will also start today.

“The recount of ballots at initial count will take place first…all the ballots will be counted again, and then the absentee ballots from final count will be counted.”

Watson says the results will be posted on Elections BC’s website as the final counts are completed.

He says following the final count, a judicial recount can be requested by candidates and is also automatically triggered if the results are too close.

The results of all the final counts are expected on Wednesday.