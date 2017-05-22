The City of Campbell River is taking steps to control weed growth.

Starting Tuesday, the city will begin targeted spraying in areas around town.

General Manager of Operations for the City Ron Neufeld says it’s a basic seasonal maintenance job.

“Our spraying program is mostly focused in areas where other ways of managing weeds aren’t as effective.”

Neufeld says that, weather permitting, the spraying will be done on sidewalks and boulevards and he asks residents to be respectful of the application process.