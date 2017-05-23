Property tax notices will begin arriving this week.

Mark Coulter with the City of Campbell River says the annual notices are in the mail and should soon begin arriving at households in the region.

“If they [residents] haven’t received it by June the 7th, definitely contact the City of Campbell River at 250-286-5715 and we [the city] can easily print out a duplicate tax notice and make sure that gets to the property owner before the deadline date.”

Coulter notes that if you don’t have your tax bill paid by July 4th, you will be assessed a 10% penalty on the entire amount owing.