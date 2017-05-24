The Living Wage for Families Campaign has co-produced an updated report for ten BC communities on the need for a living wage.

The report states that on the Island, parents in a Comox Valley family need to be making $15.96 each an hour in a full-time job just to meet basic necessities.

Campaign spokesperson Deanna Ogle says those numbers would be much higher if it hadn’t been for the Federal Child Benefits. “We’ve seen a reduction in living wages across BC as a result of some public policies that have come into place.”

Ogle says the province could help by ensuring affordable rental housing is available and implementing something like the 10-dollar-a-day child-care plan.

On the Sunshine Coast, the last time the Living Wage was calculated in Powell River, each of two parents needed to be making $21.30 an hour to make ends meet.