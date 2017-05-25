B.C will have a minority government.

Following the completion of the final count – the electoral district of Courtenay-Comox was held by New Democrat Ronna-Rae Leonard, defeating B.C Liberal candidate Jim Benninger by 189 votes.

It also leaves the B.C Liberals one seat shy of a majority.

Leonard says it’s been an interesting few weeks waiting for the final results.

“I have such good supporters and lots of positive vibes. And family, family’s been right behind me.”

Meanwhile, B.C NDP leader John Horgan states he’s looking forward to ensuring British Columbians have a government working for them.

He points out he’s already starting doing that, having spoken with Green Party leader Andrew Weaver about shared issues they believe are plaguing B.C politics.

“Proportional representation, getting big money out of politics. Those are two fundamental issues for both parties.”

“And they are fundamental because they address and affect people.”