Cyclists are being encouraged to register their bike on a new app to help track stolen bicycles.

Constable Skye Groves with the RCMP says the 529 Garage app allows people to register their bike’s make, model, and serial number, along with any identifying features that make it easier to find if stolen.

“It’s great for [RCMP]. It allows us to have all the information we need about the bikes. Most people don’t keep that information recorded so by registering it on the [529 Garage app] it allows them to have that information available to [give to] us when they file their police report.”

529 Garage is available through its website (project529.com/garage) and through a mobile app on the Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.