Coastal Fire Centre crews are reminding people to be careful in the woods.

Crews were called out to a human-caused wildfire, near Elk Falls on the weekend.

Fire Information officer Donna MacPherson says crews were able to get the fire out quickly, but it’s a good reminder of how quickly the forest is drying out.

“That little bit of heat and wind, especially, that we’ve had in the last little while, pulls the moisture of the forest pretty quickly.

We’re telling people to be very cautious with any burning that they do, whether they’re continuing to do their yard clean-up or whether they’re having a campfire. Please pay attention to the weather and especially the wind.”

She adds it’s important to keep your fire away from any other burning vegetation and it’s of utmost important to make sure you put you attend to your fire, keep and eye on it and make sure it’s out properly before you leave the site.

MacPherson notes that even though there is some rain in the forecast, it likely won’t be enough to reduce the fire danger rating.

She also says there is lightning in the forecast, which could spark wildfires in the region.

If you spot smoke or a fire, call it in to the wildfire hotline at 1-800-663-5555 (available 24-hours, from a landline) or *5555 (available 24-hours, from a cell phone).