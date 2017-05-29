The BC Green Party has decided to support the NDP in Victoria.

After days of negotiation with both the Liberals and NDP, Green leader Andrew Weaver says his three MLA’s will support the BC New Democratic Party.

Weaver says what became clear during those talks was the amount of commonality between all parties.

“There are so many ideas that all parties share and in the end, we had to make a difficult decision, a decision that we felt was in the best interest of British Columbia today.

That decision was for the BC Greens to work with the BC NDP to provide a stable minority government over the 4-year term of this next session.”

The details of the agreement will be released tomorrow, following ratification by the NDP caucus.

Weaver adds that, “we’re not looking to have an election any time soon. We’re looking to show to British Columbians that minority governments can work. What better way to show that proportional representation could work by showing that a minority government can and will work in the best interest of people throughout this session.”

The deal gives the two parties 44 seats, which is enough to defeat the BC Liberals in the first confidence vote.

The two parties could then be approached by the lieutenant-governor to form government. The writs of election are returned on Wednesday, ending the election period.