A Campbell River man is out to conquer cancer, one province at a time.

Ride2Survive‘s Jacob Koomen says he’s excited begin the more than 7000 kilometre journey across Canada to raise awareness and funds for cancer research.

Despite the daunting challenge ahead of him, the 69-year-old is ready to go. “I’ve always had this dream to ride my bike across Canada, and I wanted to do it before I turned 70,” he says.

He notes he’s excited to help out a great cause and help find a cure for the deadly disease. Koomen begins his journey Friday, with the first leg taking him down to Nanaimo.