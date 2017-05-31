If you’re planning on a road trip this summer, it might cost a little less to get your recreational vehicle off the island. The Size up the Savings promotion is back at BC Ferries.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the promotion is aimed at customers pulling recreational vehicles.

“This allows customers to pay only $3.25 per additional foot after the first 20-feet of their vehicle. Basically, if you’ve got an RV that’s longer than 20-feet or if you’re towing a boat or a trailer, you can get some great savings.”

The promotion starts on Saturday, June 3rd and is on select sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay routes and the Tsawwassen and Duke Point routes. Visit bcferries.com for more details.