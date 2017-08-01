More than 30 campfires were reported in to the Coastal Fire Centre this weekend.

Extra enforcement was out looking for people violating the fire ban after the centre responded to more than 50 campfires the weekend before.

Fire Information Officer Jessica Poustie says while it’s good the number is going down, it’s still far too many. She says if you’re caught with a campfire, you will face a fine.

“It is $1150 for each person around that campfire who is using it. Failure to report a fire is a fine [and] you’re also looking at a court cost of up to $100,000 and cost of the fire extinguishing itself.”

She notes that if you’re caught dropping a burning substance, that’s a ticket violation of $575.

Poustie says with more hot, dry weather in the forecast it’s important the public is vigilant and respects the fire bans.