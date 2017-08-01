Pacific Northwest LNG will not be moving forward with a multi-billion dollar project in BC.

The company says it carefully reviewed changing market conditions and has decided to not move ahead with the proposed mega-project in Prince George.

BC’s Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Michelle Mungall says the company determined the project was not economically viable.

“We respect the company’s decision and will now move on to support the prospects of British Columbia’s natural gas sector to create good-paying jobs right here in British Columbia.”

The Chair of the Pacific Northwest LNG board says they are disappointed in the extremely challenging environment that led to the decision, but notes the company is committed to developing natural gas assets in Canada.