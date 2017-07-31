Nyrstar NV and Unifor Local 3019 have reached a tentative agreement on a labour deal at the Myra Falls mine.

The deal, which took over nine months to complete, sets the stage for the re-opening of the mine.

President of Local 3019 Bill Garton notes negotiating the deal with Nyrstar took over nine months and, at times, was laborious.

“There was vast permitting regimen to go through, everything is time heavy.”

Despite that, Garton states the union went into the negotiations with one big goal in mind, one they feel they accomplished.

“You have to take a look at the position the mine has been on. It’s been on care and maintenance for a couple of years.”

“For us, the most important thing is working at getting things up and running and getting our guys back to work.”