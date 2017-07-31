If you’re heading to Hagel Park, located off York Road, be aware that the playground is under construction. The old Hagel Park playground equipment was dismantled in late July. New equipment will be installed during the first two weeks of August. The remainder of the park is open for public use: tennis courts, adult fitness equipment, swings, sand box, picnic area, a perimeter trail and a large playing field that’s great for pick-up soccer, ultimate frisbee or baseball.

The Strathcona Regional District consulted with the public last summer and fall to learn what features playground users would like to see in the new playground. In response to the public comments, the new playground will include a stand-alone structure for children aged 18 months to 5 years and several connected play structures for 5 to 12 year olds. Play structures include slides, climbing nets, a track ride, balancing tight rope, wiggle ladder and a basket swing to name some of the fun components.

While the new playground will be open for use as soon as it is completed, an official opening event will be held in September. The date will be announced in the local media and on the SRD website and Facebook site.