The City of Campbell River has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions.

Water Supervisor Nathalie Viau says the city has seen an increase in water consumption over the past week. “We ususally have two peaks in the evening and the morning and they have now surpased the allowable limit that we put for usage,” says Viau. “The rest is reserved for firefighting and, as we know, it’s very dry and hot right now so we really need to protect that buffer.”

Stage 2 watering:

Residential – 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. even addresses on Monday and odd addresses on Thursday

Non-residential – 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. even addresses on Wednesday and odd addresses on Tuesday

Residents may hand water gardens and plant beds anytime – using a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle

More information on the restrictions can be found on the city’s website.