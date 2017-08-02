All is running smoothly in the Campbell River system.

The Upper Reservoir/Buttle lake is operating at just over 219 metres, while the Lower Reservoir/McIvor Lake is holding steady at just over 176 metres.

B.C Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson notes the outlook for the system heading into the summer and fall continues to look good.

“Now we’re in the process of drilling into the sub-surface rock plug area.”

“We have a nice approach into the new water intake and we’ll blast out that rock plug later on in the year.”

However, Watson says now, it’s time for the tedious work.

“All the wiring that needs to take place, that becomes the focus.”

“It’s not as glamorous as the other work, but it’s just as important.”