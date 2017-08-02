The city of Campbell River has chosen a contractor to look at design work to upgrade the sewer system between the Maritime Heritage Centre and the Big Rock Boat Ramp.

The city has awarded Stantec Consulting Ltd $320,225 to complete the design work for the sewer system.

Mayor Andy Adams says Stantec will be working closely with city staff on the future proposed designs.

“Stantec have a time frame to complete that design work. From that (design work), staff will then come back at the 2018 Financial Plan deliberations to firm up the details.”

Adams says the work is necessary, as it’s caused a great deal of trouble lately.

“Over the years, we’ve had some failures and collapses of the sewer line, particularily around the Hidden Harbour area.”

“We’re in a position we can no longer wait.”