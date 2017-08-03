Aerial photo of the new CR hospital. Photo credit: Island Health

Members of the public will get the chance to tour the new North Island Hospitals.

Self-guided tours will be taking place August 12 in Campbell River and August 13 in the Comox Valley.

Island Health Executive Director for Geographic Area 1, Dermot Kelly says it’s a chance for the public to check out the facilities before they open.

“These hospitals really do belong to the members of the community,” notes Kelly. “They’ve been invested in them, they’ve been a part of the work the whole way through.”

Kelly says people will be able to view almost all the areas of the new facilities.

There’s no need to pre-register, but Kelly notes the parkades will not be open, so parking may be tight.

Both tour times run 10 to 2.

More information is available on the North Island Hospitals Project website.