Tribal Journeys 2017 is underway in Campbell River.

Paddlers from across the world arrived at Tyee Spit yesterday following a two week journey, which ends Thursday.

Several dignitaries were on hand to witness the event, including B.C’s Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon and the Canadian Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Wilson-Raybould, a member of the Wei Wai Kai First Nation, calls the event a special event for all peoples.

“It’s an experience where you get to share your culture with other nations that have paddle here.

It’s an opportunity to understand how rich the Indigenous communities are in this territory and throughout the world.”

Wilson-Raybould also notes it’s a real pleasure taking part in Tribal Journeys, saying “it’s not often Tribal Journeys ends in your territory. I’m incredibly honoured to join all the paddlers and all the people who have come together, to recognize we’re stronger together.”