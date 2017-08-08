Human conflicts with bears are increasing across B.C.

That’s according to the Conservation Officer Service, who note over 10,000 documented calls regarding human-bear conflicts since April 1st.

One reason for the increase, states Deputy Chief Chris Doyle, could be improper management of attractants and the wet spring weather.

“It’s likely some of that natural food was delayed in ripening, and that still could be continuing now in some areas.

That brought some of those bears into conflict, even as some of the fruit continued to ripen.”

Doyle implores people to refrain from feeding bears, as it is a crime and could create a potentially dangerous situation.