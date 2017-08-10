Tribal Journeys 2017 has come to an end.

The event, hosted by the Wei Wai Kum and Wei Wai Kai, attracted thousands of First Nations peoples from across British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California to celebrate and share their cultures in Campbell River.

Member of the Nisqually Indian Tribe Brian McLoud recalls since before he even arrived, this event was a unifying force.

“My family manned the canoe from Squaxin Island to Port Angeles, where we crossed over the straits.

We picked up nations as we went, we travelled with four different nations. It (the unity) brought us together.”