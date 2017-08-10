BC Transit is making some changes to the system in Campbell River.

The changes are a result of feedback collected from over 150 residents through community engagement sessions and surveys.

Transit Manager James Wadsworth notes there are have been some substantial changes, including the elimination of the hub and spoke system, as well as the Community Centre as the primary pick-up/drop-off location.

However, the biggest one might be increased service frequency during peak hours.

“We’re excited about the changes because we’re able to add 20 minute service onto Dogwood.

In some ways, we’re doubling the amount of service we have today.”

But before you get too excited, Wadsworth states it would be a good idea to get acquainted the new schedules, new routes and all the other changes before they’re implemented August 28th.

“People are going to need to be prepared for the routes changing, so it’d be good to check out our new website and pick up a new riders guide.”