One person has died in an early morning house fire in Campbell River.

The fire broke out in a home in the 800 block of South Alder Street.

Crews were called to the scene at around 6:00 AM and found a two-storey home fully engulfed in flames.

One occupant was able to escape, but another died in the blaze. Several vehicles were also destroyed in the incident. Investigators are on scene, looking for the cause of the fire.