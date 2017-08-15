The minimum wage in British Columbia is going up September 15th.

Minister of Labour Harry Bains announced a 50-cent an hour increase today. The government says it’s the first step towards hitting its goal of a $15 an hour minimum by 2021.

Bains says that first step, which will put minimum wage to $11.35 an hour, will benefit almost 94,000 workers and will make B.C. the third highest minimum wage province in Canada, up from seventh.

The Minister added that the government recognizes the need for a gradual, phased-in strategy for minimum wage increases to allow employers to adapt their payrolls. To address that concern Bains reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a Fair Wages Commission which he says will be aimed at finding a “planned, responsible path” to $15 an hour.