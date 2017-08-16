The BC Wildfire Service says 2017 is now the worst year we’ve seen in terms of area burned.

894,000 hectares of land has burned so far this year, beating the old record set in 1958 (855,000 hectares).

Provincial Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says the forecast in the coming days is a good news, bad news story.

“Temperatures should be relatively seasonal going forward so that’s one silver lining but having said that, the presence of wind and the lack of rain are gonna be much more critical factors and unfortunately on those two issues, we’re really not seeing any relief.”

In the meantime, the BC government is working with the Federal Government to provide support for farmers and ranchers who have sustained losses due to the wildfires.