The construction business on Vancouver Island continues to be very successful.

Head of the Vancouver Island Construction Association Rory Kulmala says building permits are up on the Island 25 to 35% over last year and that’s expected to continue for a while.

“As you go to Nanaimo – again, there’s the residential, the multi-res, those sectors are going strong. North to Campbell River-Courtenay, you’re seeing some offices, you’re seeing sewage treatment programs going on up there and then up to Campbell River, you’ve got the dam.”

Kulmala says with the skilled trades at a premium, many contractors are being choosy about the jobs they take on.

He says there are some shortages with regards to wood products as a result of the fires in the interior, but prices have been fairly stable.