The leader of the BC Green Party says he will push an agenda forward that would accommodate ride-sharing in the province.

Andrew Weaver has twice introduced the Ride-sharing Enabling Act – once in April 2016 and again in February of this year.

He says this time around, he is adding to his proposed legislation that ICBC create an insurance category that would apply specifically to ride-sharing.

“I have specifically told the Premier that we will not do it until October, and the reason why we will not do it until October is to recognize that there is a lot of immediate bills that need to be put in place at the legislature.”

Ride-sharing apps like “Uber” and “Lyft” have been a topic of tension in provincial politics, with some claiming these services will harm the existing taxi industry.