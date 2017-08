Campbell River is teaming up with BC Hydro to get a fast charger for electric vehicles.

The unit would be installed at the Community Centre. Council endorsed a 10-year deal with the hydro company at last week’s meeting.

The new Level 3 DC charger is worth about $100,000 but will be paid for by grants.

The unit is capable of charging an electric vehicle from empty to full in about half an hour or less.

Campbell River is one of five communities on Vancouver Island to host a new fast charger.