Drivers are being reminded to watch out for wildlife on the roads.

If animal pops out in front of you, ICBC’s Joanna Linsangan states you’re going to need think quickly.

“If you do suddenly have an animal in front of you is to break firmly, but try to stay on course.

Depending on the situation, it just might be best to hit the animal instead of getting into a more serious collision with another vehicle.”

Linsingan notes extra caution is needed at dawn and dusk, as it is when wildlife are most active.