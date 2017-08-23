B.C. Timber Sales is planning on restarting forestry operations near Campbell River. The area the company is looking at is Snowden Forest, north of John Hart Lake.

It’s part of a working demonstration forest where there would be some crossover between recreational and forestry uses. The plan is to restart operations in the spring of next year.

B.C. Timber Sales says public input on the planning process for the operation is welcome and has to be in by October 2nd. You can see the plan for yourself at B.C. Timber Sales’ website.