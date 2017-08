The provincial government has a surplus of $2.7 billion. The NDP government released the audited 2016-17 Public Accounts Tuesday.

The numbers outline B.C.’s financial picture up to the end of March of this year. The government says the province’s debt is going up by $591 million.

The government is expecting continued and stable economic growth with early data showing B.C.’s real GDP grew by about 3.7% last year.