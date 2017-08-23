North Island College’s skilled trades program is getting $30,000 from the provincial government.

The money is going to fund an additional class of Level 4 Electrical Apprenticeship training students.

NIC Acting Vice President Tony Bellavia says the money should clear up student log-jams.

“We had wait-lists and this moves students that were on the wait-lists that couldn’t get into our programs to get into the programs themselves and it’s into Level 4, which is our highest level.”

There will be 16 new trades seats opening up at the Campbell River Campus next March because of this funding.

The government says there is a high demand in many trades jobs in British Columbia because of retirements and economic development.