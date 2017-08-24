Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena, Mayor Andy Adams and City Transportation Manager Drew Hadfield announce three new buses are being added to the Campbell River Transit fleet.

BC Transit is making even more changes to transit in Campbell River.

Along with re-designing the transit system, the organization has added three new buses to the fleet.

City Transportation Manager Drew Hadfield believes these buses will significantly upgrade service in the area.

“This (buses) will be replacing 18 year old buses and with the new buses, we’re going to see more efficient service, efficient buses on the road.”

Other features included on the new buses include closed circuit television and greater fuel efficiency, a feature Hadfield hopes encourages residents to use transit more often.

“The first thing they offer is a reduction in fuel consumption. They average about 25-30% less fuel than the older buses. Associated with that is reduced emissions.

We’re going to be greening up our community.”