Campbell River Search and Rescue says it had a couple of busy days.

Last Tuesday crews got a distress call from Burman Lake from a 36-year-old man who was in danger because of gastrointestinal issues. The 442 Squadron out of Comox was called in to pick him up.

The next night a call came in asking for CRSAR’s long-line helicopter team to pick up a hiker with a broken ankle on the West Coast Trail. A short time later another call came in from a person having heart troubles at a campsite at the south end of trail who was also picked up.