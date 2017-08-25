The B.C. government is looking for your feedback on transportation. With that in mind residents are being asked to take part in an annual survey.

North Island MLA and Minister and Transportation Claire Trevena says it’s important to get feedback from the people who live in British Columbia and that the feedback will be taken seriously.

Trevena says it’s a broad survey including areas like cycling infrastructure, road markings and safety and others. It’s open until September 30th. You can find it online at the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s website.