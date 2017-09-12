MLAs are in Victoria today as the new session of parliament gets underway.

North Island MLA and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena says there are a number of issues, such as highways, ferries, healthcare, forestry and education, that she’s going to be working on.

She says she wants to make sure the riding gets a fair shake after what she calls 16 years of neglect. She says the NDP government is also committed to its plan of cutting ferry fares by 15% on minor routes, reinstating free weekday travel for seniors, and freezing fares on major routes.

Trevena says one hurdle she’s very concerned about is the fact the NDP government is in a minority position which means she knows they won’t win every vote.