Fentanyl has shown up in 81 per cent of illicit-drug overdose deaths in British Columbia this year. That’s the word from the BC Coroners Service.

Between January and July there 876 overdose deaths, with fentanyl detected in 706 of them. That’s an increase of 143 per cent over last year.

In most of the cases fentanyl was combined with other drugs like cocaine, heroin, and meth. Andrew Watson with the BC Coroners Service says people should talk with their loved ones about this problem.

The Campbell River area has been particularly hard hit by the fentanyl problem with overdose death rates here twice that of the rest of the Island.