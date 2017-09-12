An international, month-long campaign focused on parent and child relationships has commenced.

The campaign was founded in Canada by Lindy Sood and Anna Lozano of Love Powered Co.

It aims to bring attention on creating and developing trustworthy bonds.

Sood notes one of those ways to develop bonds is through instituting new programs at schools, which seem to be quite popular.

“Many schools are implementing mindful moments rooms instead of detention rooms.

We’ve had an overwhelming number of teachers reach out to us and say ‘We want this product in our schools.’ ”

Lozano notes the timing of this campaign couldn’t be better, as it aligns with the return to school.