The Oyster River Fire department is trying out something new to attract recruits.

Chief Bruce Green says this Wednesday, they’re holding an open practice for anybody that wants to try their hand at being a firefighter.

“No stipulations. You just have to be willing to try and see if firefighting is for you. This [recruitment method] is a first-time try for this. If it works, we’ll continue it on the path.”

The open practice goes between 6:30 and 9 PM at the Oyster River Fire Hall (2241 Catherwood Road, Black Creek) Wednesday night, September 13th.