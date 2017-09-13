$30 million.

That’s about how much it could cost to build a connector in Campbell River between the Island Highways. That estimate comes from a staff report and is based on if construction were happening between 2018 and 2020.

Ron Neufeld, Campbell River’s General Manager of Operations, says the connector is something the city will eventually need but that the project is not close to happening yet.

The design for the project is one that was first approved in 2002 and would see Willis Road and 2nd Avenue connected. The report acknowledges that those plans would have to be updated if the project were to move forward. It was submitted to council’s Committee of the Whole earlier this week.