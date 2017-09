The City of Campbell River is calling all local builders and general contractors. You’re invited to a forum.

At that forum you’ll have a chance to meet the city’s new building inspectors, as well as discuss launching a Canadian Home Builder Association chapter in Campbell River.

The forum is happening next Wednesday at the Enterprise Centre. You have to RSVP to attend. Email building@campbellriver.ca or call 250-286-5725 for more details.