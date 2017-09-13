Lawn watering restrictions in Campbell River are being eased. The city says they’re going back to stage one.

That means odd numbered house addresses are allowed to water on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Even-numbered homes get Monday, Wednesday, and Saturdays. The times you’re allowed to water are 5:00am to 9:00am and 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

You can water gardens, trees, and shrubs by hand or with a spring-loaded type nozzle with automatic shut-off at any time. You can find more information about water restrictions at the city’s website.