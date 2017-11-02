99.7 2Day FM and The Real Canadian Superstore present the 4th Annual Neighbourhood Block Party!
WIN a family friendly party for you and your neighbours!
Enter to win below, and if you’re the lucky one chosen, we’ll show up with Food, Prizes, and all the FUN!
The winner will be announced August 23rd and we will broadcast live from the party on Wednesday, August 30th.
Thank You to Everyone for entering this year's Block Party Contest
Congratulations to the winner of this year’s 4th annual 2DAY FM Neighbourhood block party!
You won your entire block the party of the summer with just the click of a mouse at MyCampbellRiverNow.com!
Now we’re showing up with Food, Prizes, and All the Fun as we broadcast live from your party August 30th!
The 2Day FM Neighborhood Block Party….brought to you by:
- The Real Canadian Superstore
- North Island Communications
- White Tide Sports
- Coral air
- Fountain Tire
And 99-7 2 Day FM…Campbell Rivers Hit Music Station!